An unexpected place to find love? Prison. But it actually happens more often than you might expect.

And it turns out there is actually a word and a condition for having an attraction to someone behind bars: hybristophilia, a phenomenon that's played out in and because of the media over the years and was most recently seen in Making a Murderer Part 2.

Per Psychology Today, sexologist and professor John Money first defined hybristophilia as a sexual paraphilia in which a person gets sexual arousal and pleasure from having a partner who is known to have "committed an outrage or crime, such as rape, murder, or armed robbery."

This could be why a notorious serial killer like Ted Bundy ended up married and becoming a father after committing at least 30 murders or why both of the Menendez Brothers are currently happily married, despite being in prison for almost 30 years.