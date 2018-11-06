Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
by Johnni Macke | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 8:00 AM
Get ready to purr Katy Perry fans, because this one's for you!
As we wait to see whether or not the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer will be dubbed the queen of concerts AKA whether or not she wins the E! People's Choice Award for Concert Tour of 2018, we might as well take a look back the singer's best concert fashions.
Isn't that the real reason you go to see the California native live in concert?
OK, obviously you go because Perry can sing and she is one stellar performer, but her out-of-this world costumes are part of the reason we love the 34-year-old star's tours year after year.
Sometimes she's dressed like the chicest candy cane, while other times she's the perfect retro beach babe.
On occasion, she rocks metallics that make us feel like we've been transported to outer space and then there are all of the fruit-inspired ensembles that she's donned that are both juicy and sweet.
The "Roulette" singer not only slays on the stage with her moves and amazing tunes that we can't help but jam along to, but when it comes to her costumes she is a real winner...at least in our books.
No matter why you love Perry, you have to admit that her ability to make just about anything look good on stage is something that should be celebrated.
Therefore, we've rounded up her best concert costumes below, including some fresh picks from her Witness Tour, which is the same tour that earned her a People's Choice Awards finalist spot.
After you've taken it all in and decided which of Perry's ensemble choices will be your next costume party inspiration, make sure to mark your calendars, because the 2018 PCAs airs this weekend and Perry could come out a winner!
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
In this concert costume we feel like Katy Perry is keep an eye on us at all times!
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
The "Witness" singer looked red hot while on tour this summer and her performance was just as fiery.
John Shearer/Getty Images for Direct Management
Leave it to the California native to make dressing like the yin and yang sign both chic and eclectic.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Yellow, can you see us under those massive sunnies?
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Dunking a basket never looked so cool.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
We're getting major C-3PO vibes here and we're not mad about it.
John Shearer/Getty Images for Direct Management
Love, angel, music baby.
EPA/MARIO RUIZ /LANDOV
Channeling Kitty Purry!
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
From Flamin' Hot Cheeto to flaming hot mini!
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Talk about strategically-placed beach balls.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
The singer shows off sequins for days.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Baby, she's a shooting star.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
The pop star lit up the stage—literally!
Jo Hale/Getty Images
'Round and round she goes.
Christopher Polk/WireImage
In case you didn't know, Perry is something of a film buff.
CYVR/AKM-GSI
Boom! The 4th of July has nothing on Katy Perry.
London Entertainment / Splash News
How sweet.
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Shake your tailfeather.
John Shearer/Getty Images
No one can say she doesn't look fresh.
Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
Betsy Ross, eat your heart out.
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Peppermint Patty, we've found your next Halloween costume.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
The singer had vacation vibes going on.
Christie Goodwin/Getty Images
The Ying Yang Twins are so mad right now.
AKM-GSI
Cleopatra, comin' atcha!
Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images
No doubt she likes the California roll.
Roger Wong/INFphoto.com
Berry cute, Katy. Berry cute.
Vantagenews/AKM-GSI
Don't cage her in!
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Katy may need a sweets intervention.
Kika Press, PacificCoastNews.com
Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves...others are Katy Perry.
Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV
And...that's a wrap!
Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy
She's blooming right before our eyes.
Press Association via AP Images
Let it snow, let it snow!
John Gurzinski/Getty Images
I guess you could call this election chic?
Getty Images
Sweet and stylish: Katy's favorite combo.
Christie Goodwin/Getty Images
We bet you can guess her favorite emoji.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
The ultimate question: What is Katy's favorite dessert?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Well, hey there Little Miss Sunshine!
Larry Marano/Getty Images
Santa, baby, you're in big trouble.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
You too, Frosty.
Timur Emek/Getty Images
No batteries required.
Michael Caulfield/WireImage
She's sitting pretty.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jessica Rabbit, is that you?
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Clear Channel
Wind her up and watch her go!
Courtesy: xfactor.sky.it
The star is a fan of florals.
AP Photo/Chris Young, Canadian Press
Katy likes to wing it.
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Proud to be a crazy cat lady!
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
The singer got reflective.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Captain America, you may have some competition.
