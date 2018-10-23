by Melanie Camacho | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 3:46 PM
Cut. It. Out.
This is too cute! Candace Cameron Bure aka DJ Tanner is spilling the beans on her fellow Fuller House actors! It's always fun to see if co-stars are really friends behind-the-scenes of a show, and it's heartwarming to know that the cast of the Netflix series couldn't be closer! In a rapid-fire game with E! News, Candace is revealing which co-stars she's texting the most, who she turns to for advice, and which co-star is the biggest prankster on set!
When it comes to advice, Candace reveals she goes to John Stamos and Lori Loughlin. As for who she's always texting, that would be co-stars Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin. "We're on a group chat and we talk every single day," Candace shares with us, adding that they're "best friends."
They really are like the family they play on TV!
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
But is the show really coming to an end? The Candace Center Stage author recently put those rumors to rest, saying it must've been a "slow news day."
Over the summer, Candace gave E! News some scoop on the upcoming fourth season of Fuller House.
"DJ and Steve are together," she revealed. "There's no back and forth in season four, so she's with Steve and made that decision. I like watching and I hope the fans enjoy actually watching that relationship develop more."
Kimmy will also be pregnant in the new season! So there's a lot to look forward to in future episodes!
While we wait for the new season to premiere, take a look at the video above to see Candace reveal which of her co-stars is the biggest prankster and more!
And be sure to pick up a copy of Candace Center Stage, available now.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?