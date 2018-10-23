Meghan Markle Reveals Her Beautiful Wedding Gift from Prince Charles

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, so it only makes sense that Prince Charleswould gift Meghan Markle a diamond tennis bracelet.

The delicate chain was reportedly gifted to the Duchess of Sussex just before her fairy tale wedding to Prince Harryin May. Meghan has been spotted sporting the chic piece of jewelry on multiple occasions, including at the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday, leading royal watchers to believe it was a wedding gift. She once again opted to wear the bracelet for her visit to Suva, Fiji, where she wore a dress by Zimmerman and a Stephen Jones hat. It is unclear who the designer of the dainty piece of jewelry is, but one thing's for sure: Prince Charles has great taste.

Following their grand welcome to the island, Meghan and Harry changed into their formal wear for the Fijian state dinner. At the black tie event, the pregnant Duchess wore a full-length cape dress in blue, which was designed by SAFiYAA's Daniela Karmuts. For jewelry, Markle kept the bracelet on, but added a touch of glam by wearing dangling diamond earrings. Kensington Palace said the elaborate earrings are on loan.