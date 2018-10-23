Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Out-of-Office Birthday Message Ever

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 1:33 PM

Ryan Reynolds' out-of-office birthday message is making us LOL.

The Deadpool star and Aviation Gin owner, who previously shared his company email with the world on The Tonight Show, set up a hilarious OOTO response in honor of his 42nd birthday. If you email Ryan@AviationGin.com today, you will receive a reply from Reynolds that reads, "Hello, I'm currently out of the office celebrating my birthday. In lieu of gifts, please forgive me for 80% of the looks I've foisted upon the unsuspecting public over the years."

Attached to the email is a collage of photos of Reynolds from over the years, including baby photos, old acting headshots, his Just Friends character and more.

7 Times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Trolled Each Other on Social Media

It wast just last month that Reynold set up another hilarious out-of-office reply, which featured Blake Lively divorce jokes. But don't worry, Blake and Ryan, who recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, are still going strong.

Lively, who shares daughters James and Inez with Reynolds, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show her husband some birthday love. In fact, to celebrate Reynolds' birthday, the couple voted together!

"Happy Birthday to 2018's Sexiest Voter Alive @vancityreynolds #justvoted #absenteeballot party!" Lively captioned a photo with the ballots and balloons.

Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Out-of-Office Email Features Blake Lively Divorce Jokes

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift

Instagram

Reynolds also posted a similar photo with Lively on Tuesday, telling his social media followers, "What a birthday! I just smoked a huge bowl of early voting. #JustVoted @whenweallvote."

Taylor Swift, who has been encouraging her fans to vote in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections, shared pal Lively's photo on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"This is Blake and Ryan. They like to vote even on their birthdays," Swift captioned the social media snap. "Blake and Ryan just voted. Be like Blake and Ryan."

