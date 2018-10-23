Princess Grace's Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi Gives Birth

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Royal baby news!
Charlotte Casiraghi and fiancé Dimitri Rassam have welcomed a baby boy, People reports. According to the outlet, the eldest daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco gave birth to the couple's son on Tuesday morning at Princess Grace Hospital, which is named after Charlotte's grandmother, Grace Kelly.
This is the first child for the couple, while Charlotte also has a son from her previous relationship with Gad Elmaleh. Charlotte gave birth to her first son, Raphaël, in Dec. 2013.
Dimitri, who is the son of French actress and model Carole Bouquet, also has a daughter from his marriage to model Masha Novoselova.
VILLARD/NIVIERE/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
Dimitri and Masha tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed daughter Darya the following year. The couple split in 2016 and he later went on to start a relationship with Charlotte.
Charlotte, who is 11th in line to the throne of Monaco, first sparked engagement rumors with Dimitri in the spring of 2018. Months later, Charlotte was photographed sporting a baby bump, confirming she was expecting a child with her beau.
This new bundle of joy will be the seventh grandchild for Princess Caroline, her third this year.
It was just a week ago the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they're expecting their first royal baby together.
Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby boy!