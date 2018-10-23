Just when you thought you couldn't love Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) any more, This Is Us releases the above sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, and suddenly you love them even more.

In the exclusive sneak peek from "Toby," the Tuesday, Oct. 23 episode of the hit NBC drama, Randall begins his campaign for Philadelphia city councilman and Beth is heading out to what could be a make-or-break job interview. The couple that gets ready together—and real with each other—stays together. Find somebody who will be honest about jewelry, half strip off their clothes and just be honest with you the way Beth and Randall are with each other.

Also, for those wondering, here's how Randall is able to run for city council in Philly, yet live in New Jersey: Randall put his name on William's (Ron Cephas Jones) lease after his biological father moved in with him.