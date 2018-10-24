by Brett Malec | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 10:35 AM
A catwalk summer camp? Sign us up!
E! is giving fans a first look at their latest Snapchat show Camp Runway, which follows 12 aspiring young models as they take on the fashion industry's most exclusive summer camp training program.
Camp Runway, which premieres Thursday, Nov. 1 on Snapchat, is set in Cape Cod, Mass. at a invitation-only summer camp that offers a curated crash course in high fashion modeling. A dozen aspiring runway stars will learn from elite agents, stylists and photographers as they hone their modeling skills, form friendships and compete for the grand prize: a sought after contract with fashion boutique agency Industry Model Management.
The main reason why you guys are here is you're coming in as my little chickadee babies and you're going to leave as skilled models who can rule that runway," one camp counselor says in the preview.
So can the girls handle the work it takes to make it in the grueling world of high fashion? Watch the video to see what's to come on Camp Runway!
Camp Runway premieres on Snapchat Thursday, Nov. 1!
