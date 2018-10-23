Caitlyn Jenner is sending a message to President Donald Trump: "Trans people won't be erased."

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that the Trump administration is "considering narrowly defining gender as a biological, immutable condition determined by genitalia at birth."

According to a memo obtained by the publication, the Department of Health and Human Services is looking to establish a "legal definition of sex" under Title IX, the act which bans gender discrimination in any education program that receives Federal financial assistance.

This news has sparked outrage across the country, with many activists protesting the Trump administration in Washington, D.C. and on social media.