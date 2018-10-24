Nikki Bella is single and ready to mingle...well, sort of.

On tonight's all-new Total Divas, after being harassed by the paparazzi while on a girls trip to Miami for Nattie Neidhart and Nia Jax's birthdays, Nikki decided to let her guard down and have some fun.

"The paparazzi are hounding us everywhere we are going. I'm not gonna lie, I don't know how to handle it. I'm in Miami for Nia and Nattie's birthday. I wanna relax and do it privately," Nikki confessed.

Private turned public real quick when Nikki decided to give the paparazzi something to photograph.

"We have this hot hired bartender, so I thought it would be really funny to flirt with him to you know, like, start some rumors," Nikki revealed to the camera.

The rest of the ladies joined in on the fun, dancing, drinking and giving the photographers quite the show.