E! News caught up with Pompeo at the GLSEN Respect Awards where she was honored for her activism in support of the LGBTQ community and she told us about how she approaches her future with the ABC medical drama: "I take it day by day and season by season."

Pompeo previously hinted season 16 could be the last. "I'm clearly not prepared right now to make any kind of formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell," Pompeo told EW. "It's about time that I mix it up. I'm definitely looking for a change."

Series creator Shonda Rhimes said she has a pact with Pompeo about the end of the series. "Ellen and I have a pact that I'm going to do the show as long as she's going to do the show," Rhimes said. "So, the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we're stopping. So, I don't know if we'll see 600, but I want to keep it feeling fresh. As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we're both excited about the stories being told, we're in. So, we'll see where that takes us."