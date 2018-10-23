Expecting a Boy? Meghan Markle's Baby Blue Gown Raises Eyebrows

Meghan Markle is a true-blue style icon.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour resumed Tuesday, as they attended a reception and State Dinner hosted by Jioji Konrote, the President of Fiji. Prince Harry and his wife posed for photos with First Lady Sarote Konrote and Parliament Speaker Dr. Jiko Luveni upon their arrival, with the pregnant duchess once again cradling her baby bump (much to the delight of royal admirers). Meghan modeled a blue "Gingko" cape dress by Safiyaa that retails for $1,431.

While some Twitter users saw the color choice as a hint Meghan might be expecting a baby boy, The Daily Mail reported the "Fijian blue" shade was worn as a tribute to the country. Kensington Palace has not revealed the sex of the couple's child, but Harry is hoping for a girl.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly loaned Meghan a pair of diamond earrings for the majestic evening. The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, have visited Fiji six times throughout her 66-year reign, and Harry made sure to mention his grandmother in his welcome speech at the State Dinner. "This visit is particularly nostalgic for us as a young married couple," he said. "My grandparents stayed in this very hotel, the Grand Pacific, a number of times over the years."

Harry—who is now halfway through his 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific with Meghan, his wife of five months—also made sure to recognize his hosts and the Fijian people.

"It is a great pleasure for Meghan and me to be your guests here tonight on our first visit to Fiji," Harry said. "We were overwhelmed by the warm Fijian welcome we received from the people of these beautiful islands this afternoon in Albert Park, and all the way from the airport! It really is a privilege to be here. As you know, Fiji has a long tradition of welcoming royal visitors over the years, and our two countries have enjoyed a close relationship and friendship. We share Commonwealth values and common goals—a love of rugby and a sense of humor!"