Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Spellman Fam May Surprise You

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 7:00 AM
Just three more days!
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is quickly approaching, and you're about to be immersed in a whole new world of magical powers. Part of that world involves Sabrina's family, her aunts Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto) and her cousin, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo).
Hilda and Zelda are, in many ways, similar to the aunts on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Hilda is less strict, a little sillier, a little less serious. Zelda is very strict, very serious, and very not silly. But of course, this is the darker, more dramatic take on the classic Archie comics characters, and so this is also the darker and more dramatic take on Hilda and Zelda...even if Hilda's still hilarious.
Both Otto and Davis spill on their Zelda and Hilda in the video above.
The name you might not yet know well is Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's cousin. He's a wise-cracking old warlock who doesn't look like an old warlock, who's under house arrest in the spellman house for doing something bad a long time ago. That just so happens to describe Salem the cat from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but in this story, Salem is a cat who's actually a gargoyle/demon, not a cat who's actually a warlock.
Ambrose may very well become your new favorite character (even though he'll have some serious competition in...literally every other character) thanks to Perdomo, who describes the character like this:
"Think Jimmy Hendricks and David Bowie and think Loki. Now think if they had some sort of like weird, magical 3-way baby, that is Ambrose Spellman."
Now if that doesn't sound like the makings of the internet's next boyfriend, we don't know what does.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres this Friday on Netflix.
