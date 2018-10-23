Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Spellman Fam May Surprise You

Just three more days!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is quickly approaching, and you're about to be immersed in a whole new world of magical powers. Part of that world involves Sabrina's family, her aunts Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto) and her cousin, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo).

Hilda and Zelda are, in many ways, similar to the aunts on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Hilda is less strict, a little sillier, a little less serious. Zelda is very strict, very serious, and very not silly. But of course, this is the darker, more dramatic take on the classic Archie comics characters, and so this is also the darker and more dramatic take on Hilda and Zelda...even if Hilda's still hilarious.

Both Otto and Davis spill on their Zelda and Hilda in the video above.