Standalone movies are highly overrated these days.

Think about it, so many of your favorite films have sequels and prequels and third and fourth installments, which got us wondering about this year's People's Choice Awards finalists in the Comedy Movie of 2018 category.

Sure, we think that each of the five contenders for this category are great movies on their own, but would they be even better with a follow-up film?

We honestly can't decide which is why we are turning to you!

With movies like The Spy Who Dumped Me, Love, Simon and Blockers all on the list for Comedy Movie of 2018 we have a feeling you might be screaming for a sequel for at least one of these hilarious flicks.

Come on, you know you want to see another action-packed movie starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.