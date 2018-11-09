The E! People's Choice Awards are all about the fans and no one knows this better than the actors and stars of the shows who became finalists because their supporters demanded it.

During the first round of voting for the People's Choice Awards, back in September, fans campaigned and wrote in their top picks to make sure their favorites would become finalists and it worked!

That's right, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments stars Harry Shum Jr. and Katherine McNamara as well as two shows, Wynonna Earp and Outlander, would not have become PCAs finalists without their fans' help and they couldn't be more grateful.

Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano proved how grateful she was for fans voting in her series when she visited loyal viewers of the show at the PCAs food truck at New York City Comic Con in October.

She hung out with fans, handed out treats and even campaigned a little bit for her hit show to hopefully win Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 at the upcoming People's Choice Awards.