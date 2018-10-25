Kylie Jenner Struggles to Accept Her New Body at a Calvin Klein Photo Shoot: "I'm Still 158!"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kylie Jenneris struggling to accept her new mom body.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie prepares to do a Calvin Klein photo shoot with her sisters, but she just isn't comfortable with her body since giving birth.

"Let me see," pregnant Khloe Kardashian says. "My body?" Kylie asks before opening up her robe. "Kylie, you look amazing!" Khloe coos. "I'm still 158!" Kylie retorts "And your belly button is back to normal," Khloe adds.

Both Khloe and older sister Kourtney Kardashian try to cheer Kylie on, but the new mom is still insecure about the way her body has changed.

"This is gonna be kind of my first photo shoot after Stormi and doing like my first few fittings and getting back into it, it's kinda of hard and discouraging," Kylie confesses to the camera.

See Kylie get real about her new mom bod in the clip above!

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Moms , Pregnancies , Babies , Sisters , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Julia Roberts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner Feels Insecure About Her Post-Baby Body

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Comforts "Insecure" New Mom Kylie Jenner About Her Body: "Curves Are Hard"

Kylie Jenner Feels the Pressure to Snap Back After Baby

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian Jenner Sister's Best Looks

Paul Nassif, Terry Dubrow, Botched, Botched 401

The Botched Doctors to Tackle Even Bigger Cases in Season 5 This December! Watch a Sneak Peek

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.