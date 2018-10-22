Did no one learn anything from "Winona Forever"?!

Couples can do an infinite number of things to show their affection for each other, from elaborate gestures like whisking your partner away on a surprise getaway to the more day-to-day stuff such as making time for date night or taking out the trash simply so your beloved doesn't have to.

And yet so many still go for the branding of the flesh.

"Um, I've been covering a bunch of tattoos, that's fun," the newly single Pete Davidson told a Los Angeles audience at a benefit show on Saturday night, acknowledging that getting at least four tattoos commemorating what turned out to be a short-lived engagement to Ariana Grandemay not have been the best choice. "I'm f--king 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I'm afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that's how bad it is." (He also had a tattoo of ex Cazzie David's face, which he covered up before proposing to Grande.)

But Grande wasn't any less enthusiastic about their long-term prospects, hence the Band-Aid she wore on her left ring finger last week, right where the word "Pete" was etched early this summer.

There's just something about having either their boo's name or a symbol that means something super romantic to the both of them tattooed on their skin that keeps people coming back for more, despite all the evidence that writing "forever" doesn't always translate.

Except when it comes to your removal options which, like excising someone from your life, is painful, requires multiple steps and takes an unfortunate amount of time and money.