At last, Mena Suvari has finally found the man of her dreams.

Over the weekend, the American Woman actress confirmed she secretly tied the knot with Michael Hope, whom she began dating two years ago. Suvari met her future husband on the set of a Hallmark movie, I'll Be Home for Christmas, where Hope worked in the art department. Suvari flashed her dazzling wedding ring on the red carpet Saturday, as the 39-year-old American Pie star hit up the Last Chance for Animals' Annual Celebrity Benefit in Beverly Hills.

Suvari was first married to cinematographer Robert Brinkmann from 2000 to 2005, then to concert promoter Simone Sestito from 2010 to 2012. The actress broke the news of her third marriage to Us Weekly, saying, "It's great. I'm really happy. We're happy. Third time's a charm!"

E! News has reached out to Suvari's rep for additional details.