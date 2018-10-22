Teresa Palmer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3—It's a Girl!

Teresa Palmer is pregnant!

The 32-year-old The Choice actress and her husband, actor and director Mark Webber, are expecting their third child together, a baby girl. "Can't wait to meet my girl," Webber wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Palmer cradling her baby bump. This will be the first daughter for the couple.

Palmer later followed the exciting announcement up with a post of her own, thanking everyone for their kind wishes.

"Thank you for all the beautiful messages we are overjoyed but mostly very grateful," she told her fans on social media, also sharing a new photo of herself with her baby bump.