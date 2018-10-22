Teresa Palmer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3—It's a Girl!

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 10:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Teresa Palmer

Instagram

Teresa Palmer is pregnant!

The 32-year-old The Choice actress and her husband, actor and director Mark Webber, are expecting their third child together, a baby girl. "Can't wait to meet my girl," Webber wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Palmer cradling her baby bump. This will be the first daughter for the couple.

Palmer later followed the exciting announcement up with a post of her own, thanking everyone for their kind wishes.

"Thank you for all the beautiful messages we are overjoyed but mostly very grateful," she told her fans on social media, also sharing a new photo of herself with her baby bump.

Read

Teresa Palmer Welcomes Baby No. 2 Named Forest Sage Palmer With Husband Mark Webber

Palmer and Webber, who tied the knot in Dec. 2013, have two sons together, while Webber also has a son from a previously relationship.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Bodhi Rain Palmer, in Feb. 2014. Two years later, Palmer gave birth to their son, Forest Sage Palmer.

"Our sweet littlest love is here," Palmer announced to her fans on Instagram in Dec. 2016. "Forest Sage Palmer was born yesterday in Adelaide on 12/12 at 12:18 p.m. weighing 8lb 4 oz and 20 inches long."

"Our hearts are so full and blessed, he is perfect!" Palmer added.

On Sunday evening, Palmer showed off her dance moves with her baby bump while watching Making a Murderer season two with her pal, actress Phoebe Tonkin.

"ALL THE FEELS.....Season 2 #MakingaMurderer @phoebejtonkin #passion #dance #preggobodyrolls," she captioned a video of the duo dancing.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Teresa Palmer , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chris Hemsworth

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Marvel's Luke Cage, Mike Colter

Mike Colter Welcomes a Daughter as Netflix Cancels Luke Cage

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Jimmy Kimmel & John Stamos Gush About Their Sons

Carrie Underwood, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Underwood Fully Embraces Being a "Soccer Mom"

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle to "Cut Back" on Events During the Remainder of Royal Tour

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.