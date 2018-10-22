Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Twinning Royals in Polka Dots

It seems these royal sisters-in-law were cruising the same stylish brain waves. 

It was a polka dots kind of week for the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge. While they were thousands of miles away from each other, the two royal ladies rocked polka dots in the past week. For Kate Middleton, who attended a reception for the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes with Prince William, the polka dots took shape on a burgundy shirtdress by Whistles

Fast forward a few days later, expectant Meghan Markle shared her maternity take on the print in a similar midi dress by And Other Stories during a visit to Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Sydney on Monday. 

Photos

Princess Diana, Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Style Comparison

The American star, who is in the midst of her first 16-day royal tour with Prince Harry of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, kept the look comfortable in a pair of Sarah Flint tie-up sandals.

Comfort is key for this trip considering Kensington Palace confirmed the duchess is pregnant with the couple's first child just as the tour kicked off. The palace has since announced that the parents-to-be cut back Markle's tour schedule.

"After a busy program, the Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back the Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

A royal source told reporters that Meghan was "not sick, just tired," adding, "We have to try to pace her. We have to make sure she is well paced and not overdoing it. She had a very late night last night...She wants to do everything, but Prince Harry is encouraging her to pace herself."

Still, the mama-to-be is powering through her royal duties and doing it all with style—something she has in common with her fellow duchess. 

