Liam and Natasha tied the knot in 1994 and welcomed two children together, Micheál in 1995 and Daniel in 1996.

Micheál, who was 13 when his mom passed, previously opened up about her death in a 2015 interview with the The Sunday Times, calling the loss "devastating."

"But in my mind, subconsciously, I either pushed it out or stored it deep inside," he shared. "And so, within the next week I was like, 'OK, on with my life.'"

He later moved to New York and was "partying a lot, looking for self-gratification. I wanted to be the man, doing these drugs."

"Everybody said, 'This kid has lost his mum, that's where the problem comes from.' And I was, like, ‘No it isn't, I just like to party,'" he went on to tell the outlet. "But looking back, I realize it was a delayed reaction."