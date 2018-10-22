Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Jet Off for 48-Hour Honeymoon

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 6:00 AM

And they're off!
 
While they might not have a lot of time for an immediate getaway, newly married Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner made the most of their busy schedules by jetting away for a quick honeymoon over the weekend—or as the supermodel coined it, a 48-hour "minimoon."
 
As is par for the course of this private pair, the new Project Runway host and her investor beau shared barely any details about the trip save for an aerial shot of an island and selfie footage of Kloss boarding their private jet. 
 
"Where's my husband?" she adorably asked as she walked up the steps to the plane. Needless to say, it was just as glamorous a start as you'd expect for this A-list duo. 

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

It was just days ago that the couple stunned fans when it was confirmed that they tied the knot in a reportedly intimate Jewish ceremony in upstate New York on Thursday, just three months after publicly confirming their engagement.

The proposal also took place during a weekend in upstate New York, with Kloss telling Vogue, "The proposal was romantic and sweet."

From the little snippets the 26-year-old Victoria's Secret model has since shared of their special day, it definitely looks like their wedding day was just as sweet—literally!

According to snaps shared on social media, the bride enjoyed bites of their Milk Bar wedding cake at 2 a.m. After all, when you're the bride, any time is a good time to grab a fork and dig in. 

Wishing them both plenty of love—and cake—in their new life together! 

