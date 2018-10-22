Louis-Dreyfus also poked fun at the stars who honored her earlier in the night. "Kumail, thank you for being here," she said. "It is so inspiring that you were able to co-opt your wife [Emily V. Gordon]'s harrowing medical ordeal for an Oscar nomination [for The Big Sick]." Calling Fey a "comedic genius," she joked, "Tina was honored with the Mark Twain Prize, too. You know, before they got real serious about it." Members of Louis-Dreyfus' own family were event called out, with her teasing, "According to Wikipedia, I have two sons, Charlie and Henry. When you're a working mother, you really worry about the time spent away from your kids. You try your best to be there as much as possible—but the truth is that you miss stuff and you worry that they're going just get all screwed up. And then you get the Mark Twain Prize. I gotta say, it's worth it!"

At one point, the actress got emotional as she discussed her recent battle with breast cancer.

"Last year, I was lucky enough to get an Emmy award for my performance on Veep, which was an incredible thrill—and it set some kind of a record for most the Emmys by somebody for doing something or other. Then, about 12 hours later, I was diagnosed with cancer, another hilarious turn of events. I'm only half-kidding, of course. Cancer isn't at all funny, but a big part of dealing with it has been finding the funny moments," said Louis-Dreyfus, who is thankfully cancer-free. "The old cliché about laughter being the best medicine turns out to be true—which is good, because that's what the current administration is trying to replace Obamacare with."

"When I was getting my hideous chemotherapy, I'd cram a bunch of family and friends into this tiny treatment room with me, and we really did have some great laughs. Of course, I was heavily medicated and slipping in and out of consciousness, so I was probably a pretty easy audience, but my point is that laughter is a basic human need, along with love and food and an HBO subscription. There's no situation—none—that isn't improved with a couple of laughs. Everybody needs laughs," she said, getting choked up. "The fact that I have had the opportunity to make people laugh for a living is one of the many blessings that I have received in my life."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize raised $2.2 million to support the center's artistic and educational programs. PBS will broadcast the special Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.