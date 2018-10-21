Congratulations are in order for Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin!

The Shameless star and his longtime girlfriend welcomed their first child into the world on Saturday. They announced the happy news on Instagram. Their new daughter's name is Ezer Billie White.

"Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter," Timlin wrote on Instagram. The Zero Hour actress shared two photos on social media: one of White holding Ezer and smiling, and the other of Timlin resting with their baby on her chest.

The couple announced back in June that they were expecting their first baby.