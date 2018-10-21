Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Like grandfather, like grandson.
An old photo of Prince Philip resurfaced over the weekend and it turns out he and Prince Harry probably could have been body doubles. That is, of course, if Prince Harry were alive in 1957.
Nonetheless, Getty Images photographer Chris Jackson proved the genetic similarities between Prince Philip and Prince Harry in an Instagram photo he posted on Saturday. The first picture shows the 97-year-old on the cover of Paris Match magazine during a trip to Russia. The second photo is of Prince Harry during his royal tour in Australia posing at the ANZAC Memorial. In both photos, the royals wear very similar military clothing.
"Whilst today it's very much a 'Modern Monarchy' it's these historical reference points that make photographing the Royal family so unique and remind you of the centuries of tradition that remain at their core," Jackson wrote in part of his Instagram caption.
In a later tweet, Jackson posted two issues of Paris Match magazine next to each other: the vintage 1957 one with Prince Philip, and another one with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announcing her pregnancy. The royals graced the cover of the publication 61 years apart, according to his tweet.
Meghan and Prince Harry arrived in Australia on Oct. 14 to begin their first royal tour as a married couple. The next day, Kensington Palace announced they were expecting their first child together. The news, of course, brought another layer of excitement for fans of the royal couple as they make their way across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. While the two of them have a very tightly-packed schedule, the Royals announced that the Duchess of Sussex would "cut back" on attending engagements over the next few days.
While in Australia, the couple has spent lots of time at events surrounding the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded in 2014.
At the opening ceremony of the games, the Duke of Sussex thanked his wife and referenced their royal baby. "I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all," he said in his speech.
On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched a sailing event on the choppy waters and were later greeted by Team USA's sailors. Some of the athletes gave Prince Harry a huge bear hug and lifted him up, but the man was much gentler to Meghan.
While Prince Harry and Meghan are out and about in the South Pacific and back in the U.K., Prince Philip has taken on a lighter royal load in the past few years.
In 2017, Buckingam Palace announced that he was retiring from attending public engagements, and he did so with "the full support of The Queen [Elizabeth II]." The statement also noted that Prince Philip may "still choose to attend certain public events from time to time," which even included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and Princess Eugenie's nuptials to Jack Brooksbank.
Since retiring from the public eye, the Duke of Edinburgh has commissioned a new royal portrait, recovered from hip surgery and celebrated 70 years of marriage to Queen Elizabeth.
