Jimmy Kimmel and John Stamos Gush About Their Baby Boys Named Billy

Jimmy Kimmel jokingly informed John Stamos on Saturday night that his son Billy was too young to babysit for the Fuller House star's baby boy, also named Billy.

The two made their comments in front of E! News' camera on Saturday on the red carpet at the From Paris With Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles fundraising gala, where the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was honored with the Courage to Care award.

In 2017, Kimmel announced on his show that he and wife Molly McNearney welcomed Billy, their second child together, and that their baby underwent emergency heart surgery at Children's Hospital Los Angeles to treat a congenital defect. Their son had a second similar surgery at age six months.

Stamos' wife Caitlyn McHugh gave birth to their son Billy, their first child, in April.

"We both have Billys," Stamos said.

"Yeah, we do have Billys," Kimmel replied. "A pair of Billys. [Mine's] 18 months tomorrow."

"He can babysit ours," Stamos said. "Six months."

"No, he's too young to babysit, John," Kimmel said, joking, "John only has one child so he doesn't know—18-month-old children cannot babysit a six-month-old, no."