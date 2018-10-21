Tara Reid is mourning the loss of her mother Donna Reid, who has died less than two years after the actress' father passed away.

The 42-year-old American Pie and Sharknado actress, whose middle name is Donna, revealed the news on Saturday in a tribute post showing her parents on their wedding day.

"Today has been one of the most heartbreaking days of my life. My mother Donna Reid just passed away," Tara wrote. "My heart breaks - who am I gonna call everyday, what do I do? 2 yrs ago I lost my father and I never felt such a pain. Now I just lost my mom. But the one thing I know is they are together again. Mom & Dad, I love you! RIP, your baby girl Tara."

Donna was 71. The cause of Donna's death was not made public, but she had battled health problems for several years prior to her death. In addition to Tara, she is also survived by sons Tommy and Patrick and daughter Colleen.