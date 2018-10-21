by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., Oct. 21, 2018 9:38 AM
Pete Davidson has broken his silence about his split from Ariana Grande, and he's even able to joke about it.
It was revealed last week that the 24-year-old SNL star and 25-year-old pop star had broken up and called off their engagement following a whirlwind summer romance. On Saturday night, he made his first stage appearance since the news broke, co-hosting the comedy show Judd & Pete for America, benefiting Swing Left at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood, with Judd Apatow.
"Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on," Davidson told the crowd. "Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"
During their relationship, Grande had acquired a $16 million apartment in New York City for her and Davidson. A source close to Davidson told E! News last week he's "staying with family" and was "doing fine" after the split, adding, "He has a strong support system of family and friends around him that are keeping him laughing."
During his set at Largo, Davidson also joked about covering a tattoo he had gotten in tribute of Grande during their relationship.
"Um, I've been covering a bunch of tattoos, that's fun," Davidson told the crowd. "I'm f--king 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I'm afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that's how bad it is."
Davidson and Grande had gotten many matching and other tribute tattoos during the time they were together. Grande recently made her first post-split appearance, at a taping of NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween, and was seen wearing a Band-Aid over one of her tats.
"So, obviously you know I, we [Ariana and I] broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos," he later continued. "And it was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93% of it said yes," Davidson told the audience. "So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that s--t man. They're literally f--king haters.' And I'm like, yeah, f--k that. I'm not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"
Apatow praised Davidson for showing up at the show, which took place three days after he was photographed for the first time since the breakup news, walking in New York City.
"Well, you put me on the flyer, I had to," Davidson said, joking, "F--k my feelings."
"I care more about America than your feelings, I do," Apatow joked. "I care more about America than Pete's feelings."
"I feel like I am America," Davidson said. "I'm a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the dick. You're like, 'Ah, that f--king poor kid. Hope he doesn't kill himself.' That's America."
Getty Images
Grande had broken her silence on her and Davidson's split last week, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post, "Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn. It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always."
Grande had already mostly avoided social media since her ex Mac Miller was found dead from an apparent overdose in September. Another source told E! News recently that his death "truly devastated" the singer.
On Saturday, Grande was photographed in New York City with her mother. She did not sport her signature high ponytail, opting instead for a bun.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
On Sunday, Grande posted on Instagram a photo of her getting a phone call from her grandmother, her "Nonna."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on
The source said Grande has kept "in close contact with her family and they are keeping an eye on her and supporting her" and that her loved ones "have urged her to take a break and really relax and take time for herself."
"Ariana wants to keep going, keep recording music and move on with her life, but understands that she needs to also deal with her emotions," the insider said.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?