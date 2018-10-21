Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry at a couple Invictus Games events in Australia on Sunday but skipped one, after it was revealed the pregnant Duchess of Sussex would cut back her schedule.

The couple are on their first joint royal tour, a 16-day visit to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, and Kensington Palace announced hours after they began their trip last week that she was expecting their first child. Since they started, Meghan has joined Harry in attending their scheduled 76 public events, including the opening ceremony of the fourth annual Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style competition he founded, which ran late on Saturday night.

"After a busy program, the Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back the Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

A royal source told reporters that Meghan was "not sick, just tired," adding, "We have to try to pace her. We have to make sure she is well paced and not overdoing it. She had a very late night last night...She wants to do everything, but Prince Harry is encouraging her to pace herself."