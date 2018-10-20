Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

Blair also wrote about hope and help. "I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can't get help unless you ask," she typed. "But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok."

She added, "But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges."

In 2016, The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler revealed she has MS. She was diagnosed a little less than 20 years ago, but only came forward about it recently. "Hi. My name is Jamie, and I have Multiple Scelrosis. This has been a part of me, that for many reasons I was terrified to share for the last 15 years since I was diagnosed," she wrote on Instagram in January 2016. "I've finally found the strength to come forward and be ok with who I really am and trust that life will still have things to offer even though I have this disease. It has slowed me down and it can make things hard, but there is still a lot I CAN do."

She went public with it just after tying the knot to former Washington Nationals baseball player Cutter Dykstra.