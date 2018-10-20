Thomas Markle has broken his silence about his daughter Meghan Markle's pregnancy.

On Oct. 15, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan and Prince Harry were expecting their first child together, just one day after the two of them landed in Australia for their first royal tour as a couple. Thomas, who has a rather distant relationship with his daughter and the rest of the royals, spoke to Daily Mail's The Mail on Sunday about his pregnant daughter and how he feels about becoming a grandfather.

According to The Mail, Thomas was "sitting in line waiting to cross the border" when he heard the news on the radio. He currently lives in Mexico.

Apparently, he "wasn't surprised" that his daughter was pregnant. "Meghan loves children and she and Harry have been talking about wanting a family from the start," he said. "I'm delighted for them both."