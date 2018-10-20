Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Surprise!
Kim Kardashian turns 38 on Sunday and her husband Kanye Westsurprised her a day early with some special gifts. On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star woke up to the sight of a male musician playing a grand piano in their house, as well as a giant display of pink, exotic flowers, mostly in hanging containers.
Kim posted videos of her big surprise on Instagram Stories, saying, "This is what I wake up to, guys."
"Kanye's the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday!" she wrote. "Love you so much babe."
Kanye also posted on his Twitter page a video of Kim's birthday surprise, showing what appears to be daughter North West, 5, dancing to the light jazz music with a friend.
"@KimKardashian You're stunning," the rapper wrote. "I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family."
In 2016, Kanye organized a similar musical wake-up call for Kim for Mother's Day: She and North were awoken by a group of female violinists and cellists performing in their living room.
Kanye has often bought extravagant gifts for his wife and is also known for ordering elaborate floral displays.
