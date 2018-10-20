Reuniting with your ex doesn't have to be scary. Just ask Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama.

Actually, it can get rather scary when the two reunite for an annual Halloween tradition; the actors typically get together with friends and attend one of Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. On Friday, they returned to the theme park to check out the 2018 mazes and other spooky holiday attractions.

"This is a tradition, right?" Moore, 34, says in an Instagram Stories video, while filming Valderrama, 38, walking up a flight of stairs.

"It's a yearly tradition that Mandy and I take the horror of Halloween Horror Nights," the actor replies.

"I'm scared," Moore says.

Valderrama also posted a video of the two entering a spooky attraction.