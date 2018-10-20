Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite for Annual Halloween Tradition

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 20, 2018 9:56 AM

Mandy Moore, Wilder Valderrama, Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Night, 2018

Reuniting with your ex doesn't have to be scary. Just ask Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama.

Actually, it can get rather scary when the two reunite for an annual Halloween tradition; the actors typically get together with friends and attend one of Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. On Friday, they returned to the theme park to check out the 2018 mazes and other spooky holiday attractions.

"This is a tradition, right?" Moore, 34, says in an Instagram Stories video, while filming Valderrama, 38, walking up a flight of stairs.

"It's a yearly tradition that Mandy and I take the horror of Halloween Horror Nights," the actor replies.

"I'm scared," Moore says.

Valderrama also posted a video of the two entering a spooky attraction.

Mandy Moore's Best Roles

Mandy Moore, Wilder Valderrama, Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Night, 2018

"Good crew," the This Is Us actress wrote in an Instagram Stories photo showing the two with their group inside the Stranger Things attraction. "Lots of scares. Thanks for bringing us all together, @wilmervalderrama."

Mandy Moore, Wilder Valderrama, Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Night, 2018

Moore and Valderrama have reunited publicly a few times since their 2002 breakup, which followed a two-year relationship. They most recently were spotted at the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic just two weeks ago.

Their split was famously marked by some drama years after it happened; In 2006, the actor told Howard Stern on his X-rated radio show that he'd taken Moore's virginity, adding crudely, "The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn't like warm apple pie." He told The Los Angeles Times months later that "When you go on Howard, you are in his home. And I allowed myself to be very playful about a lot of subjects and topics."

Moore told Stern this past June that Valderrama had not in fact taken her virginity, adding, "He's a very good friend and that's why I was so shocked by it because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic."

Both have moved on with other relationships since their breakup. Moore got engaged to Taylor Goldsmith in 2017, a year after finalizing a divorce from Ryan Adams. Valderrama dated Demi Lovato for almost six years until 2016 and remains friendly with the singer and has recently helped support her amid her recovery following a July overdose.

