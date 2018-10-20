Lauren Conrad’s Son Liam Wears Adorable Costume on First Disneyland Visit

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 20, 2018 8:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lauren Conrad, Son, Liam, Disneyland

Instagram

Ahoy there, it's Lauren Conrad and her son!

The 32-year-old Hills alum and fashion designer took her and husband William Tell's 1-year-old boy Liam on his first trip to the theme park, which is currently decorated for Halloween, and celebrated the holiday early with him by having the two wear coordinated Disney costumes; she dressed up as Captain Hook and dressed her son up as Peter Pan.

"All ready for Liam's first trip to Disneyland!" the 32-year-old Hills alum and fashion designer wrote on a photo of the two posted on her Instagram Stories on Friday.

Conrad later shared a photo of Liam pointing and marveling at the singing, animatronic puppets on the It's a Small World ride.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018

Lauren Conrad, Son, Liam, Disneyland

Instagram

Conrad has occasionally shared photos of her and Tell's son on social media over the past year.

On Thursday, Conrad posted on her website pics of her and Liam in other coordinated costumes; she dressed up as Melanie Daniels from Alfred Hitchbock's 1963 horror film The Birds and dressed Liam up in an oversize blackbird costume.

"I hope this little blackbird grows to ♥ this holiday as much as I do!" Conrad wrote.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lauren Conrad , Celeb Kids , Disney , Halloween , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, NYFW 2016

How Kanye West Surprised Kim Kardashian for Her 38th Birthday

Mandy Moore, Wilder Valderrama, Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Night, 2018

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite for Annual Halloween Tradition

Jenelle Evans, Husband, David Eason, Daughter, Ensley

Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Speaks Out After Alleged Assault

Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Prince Harry References His and Meghan Markle's Baby at Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

"Eighth Grade" Stars Talk "Gucci" Catchphrase

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.