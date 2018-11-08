Get ready for a showdown in the television categories at this year's People's Choice Awards!

The TV actor finalists were not messing around when E! News caught up with them to talk about their different PCAs nods and some even started their campaigns to win right there on the red carpet.

For example, Jesse Tyler Ferguson was all about campaigning to make sure that his long-running ABC sitcom Modern Family, takes home the Comedy Show of 2018 award at this weekend's PCAs.

Meanwhile, the cast of Outlander were also soliciting votes as they explained why their hit Starz series deserves to be the Bingeworthy Show of 2018. They seriously want to take home that trophy and they might just do it!

Milo Ventimiglia and Darren Criss on the other hand wanted to allow the people to have their say without any added pressure to vote for them.