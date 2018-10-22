Thomas Rhett wouldn't change his family for the world.

It's no secret that the country music singer's life has changed in more ways than one after marrying Lauren Akins.

On the home front, the happy couple adopted Willa Gray Akins from Uganda and soon after welcomed Ada James. And when it came to his music career, Thomas Rhett exploded thanks to hit songs including "Craving You" and "Marry Me."

One song, however, captivated music fans of multiple genres for its personal lyrics, heartfelt music video and special message. Oh yes, we're talking about the track "Life Changes."

In video obtained exclusively by E! News, Thomas Rhett took a break from advising Kelly Clarkson's contestants on The Voice and went behind the song that people can't get enough of. At the same time, fans get to see a whole lot of family moments that will make anyone say awwww.