The future of TV is female!

The E! People's Choice Awards are just around the corner, and we are so excited for all the lovely ladies who are finalists for this year's ceremony.

So many fierce females dominated the small screen this year, so it comes as no surprise that so many of them are being recognized, either for their shows or their roles, specifically.

This Is Us for example, is a finalist for both Show of 2018 and Drama Show of 2018, while its leading lady,Mandy Moore is up for Female TV Star of 2018.

When the show airs, the brunette beauty will be duking it out against some stiff competition including, Ellen Pompeo, Viola Davis, Camila Mendes, and Katherine McNamara.

After the initial nominations and then finalists were announced over the past few months, E! News was able to catch up with some of the gorgeous gals who've earned a finalist spot this year and break the news to them while capturing their precious reactions on camera.

Seriously, we're just so happy for them!