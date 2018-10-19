How Ariana Grande Is Coping One Week After Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande is leaning on her family just days after splitting from Pete Davidson.

Last week, the songstress and the Saturday Night Live star called off their engagement following an emotionally tumultuous month. At the time, a source told E! News, "She will always have a special place in her heart for him, but told him that right now is not the best time."

In the days following their shocking split, an insider says Ariana has kept "in close contact with her family and they are keeping an eye on her and supporting her."

At the moment, the pop star is trying to overcome her personal turmoil by "burying herself in work," but, according to the insider, her friends and family "have urged her to take a break and really relax and take time for herself."

"Ever since Mac [Mac Miller] passed, she has been avoiding the grievance process and has been trying to keep herself insanely busy," the source shares.