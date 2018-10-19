Words matter.

And nobody knows that more than Jonah Hill. While fans may know the actor from his comedic movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Superbad and more, the Hollywood star is branching out with his latest film titled Mid90s.

The passion project has allowed Jonah to explore his childhood. As it turns out, it wasn't always so glamorous like the red carpets he walks on.

"I came up in goofy comedies and this kind of curly haired, overweight kid and everyone had their own opinion on what I should be," he explained on Friday's all-new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "How they could speak to me, how they could treat me…"

But while writing and directing his new movie and magazine with A24, Jonah was able to look back on his past and how it impacted him.