Camille Grammer is a married woman again!

E! News can confirm that the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has wed beau David C. Meyer, an attorney. The two tied the knot at a private beach club in Hawaii in front of family and friends, including many of her co-stars. Fellow Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump did not attend.

Camille and David went public with their relationship in March 2017 after dating for a few months. They had met through mutual friends at a party.

"He's a lawyer. We've been together for almost a year," Camille told Bravo's The Daily Dish last year. "Things are really good. It's nice to be in a relationship again. I was alone for a while, but I needed to be. But now it's nice. I like having a companion in life. He gives me really good advice and we get along really well."

Camille and David's engagement was announced in October 2017.