From royals to reality stars, we've witnessed some celeb weddings (literally) broadcasted for the world to see. But there are others who chose to keep their "I Do's" much more private.

Famous folks like Karlie Klossand Cardi B are among those who have opted for more confidential ceremonies. After dating for more than six years, Kloss and her entrepreneurial husband hosted a gathering of less than 80 people for their intimate ceremony in upstate New York. The supermodel was pictured in a stunning custom Dior gown and captioned her Instagram post "10.18.2018 <3." As for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, she tied the knot with her husband Offset in September 2017, nine months before their marriage was confirmed to the public.

Pulling off a secret wedding can't be easy, especially for people in the limelight as much as these famous personalities, but they have proven it can be done.

