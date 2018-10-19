Instagram
Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley is enjoying some mother-daughter time with Meilani Mathews.
The Jersey Shore star is currently on a trip with her 4-year-old daughter in Spain, where they spent time in Barcelona on Friday. The duo appear to be without Roger Mathews on the trip, but he did post about their vacation on social media.
"Such a precious little diva enjoying her Spain vacation with Mom," Roger wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Meilani on the trip.
News broke last month that JWoww had filed for divorce from Roger after about three years of marriage. The MTV star initiated divorce proceedings in September in Ocean County, New Jersey, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Following their split, Roger, who also shares 2-year-old son Greyson Mathews with JWoww, vowed to win his wife back in a video message on Instagram.
"I am going to win my wife back," Roger said. "I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad. We're in counseling so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."
On the couple's third wedding anniversary on Thursday, Roger shared a photo from their 2015 ceremony on Instagram. "This happened 3 years ago today. 8 years together total. 3006 days together. Not one of them was a flawless day. Not one of them would I change," Roger captioned the social media post. "Happy Anniversary Babe @jwoww."
The duo celebrated the special occasion earlier this week with a romantic dinner date.