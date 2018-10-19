A Closer Look at Rihanna's $35,000 Purse Collection

What Rihanna's purses lack in size, they make up for in luxury.

Although it's easy to be mesmerized by the "Wild Thoughts" singer's bold and over-the-top (yet somehow always perfect) style (See: Her purple gown for the premiere of Ocean's 8), the tiny bags that commonly hang from her diamond-laced wrists can be overlooked. Typically, the Fenty Beauty owner opts for small purses with unique shapes that either perfectly match her look or pop with a contrasting hue. She's a fan of designers like Louis Vuitton, Dior and Mark Cross, and, in true Rihanna fashion, rocks lesser known brands that are bringing something new to the accessories front.

Her handbags are worth revisiting. If you're obsessed with bags, they may even be worth an investment. By our calculations, the pop star's purse collection is worth more than $35,000, but don't let that stop you from drooling over her wardrobe.