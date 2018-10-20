Justice continues to elude the family of Jessica Chambers.

A second murder trial in the Mississippi teen's 2014 death ended on Oct. 1 with a hung jury, just as the first trial did a year ago. Chambers' accused killer, Quinton Tellis, remains in prison while he serves out a five-year sentence for an unrelated burglary conviction, and he's also facing charges in the 2016 stabbing death of 34-year-old Meing-Chen Hsiao, an exchange student at the University of Louisiana, Monroe.

His supporters, including his mother and a group of dedicated protesters who reliably gathered outside the Batesville, Miss., courthouse every day, felt relieved, if not particularly vindicated.

According to accounts of both trials, the defense did its best to sow reasonable doubt when it came to Chambers' final, agonizing hours of life after she was set on fire in her own car while parked off of a rural highway in her hometown of Courtland, Miss. She managed to get out and walk toward the road, burned on 90 percent of her body and wearing only underwear. At trial a witness described seeing what looked like a "zombie" from afar. And while multiple first responders testified that she was attempting to speak and may have said her killer's name, a burn expert testified that injuries to her face were already too severe for her to have made any coherent sound. She died a few hours later at the hospital.

The prosecutor in Mississippi now says he'll have to coordinate first with Louisiana prosecutors before deciding on whether to retry the case or not.