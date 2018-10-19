Kim Kardashian Poses Topless as She Opens Up About Her Sex Life

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 11:51 AM
Kim Kardashian is posing topless for her latest magazine cover.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star strips down for Richardson's 20th anniversary, Issue A9. Captured by photographer Steven Klein, the shoot was inspired by the animated Japanese film Perfect Blue. The series of photos show Kim posing in a latex thong bikini, lying down under a spotlight, and sitting naked in a bathtub.
For the cover story, the 37-year-old star was interviewed by author and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis, who asked the KKW Beauty owner about everything from her sex tape with her ex-boyfriend to her current sex life with Kanye West.
Courtesy of Richardson
Courtesy of Richardson
When asked about the leak of her own sex tape in 2007 compared to that of pal Paris Hilton's sex tape, which went viral in 2004, Kim said, "Well, I thought that for Paris it was explosive and a super lot of attention for her too, in a positive way. But once you go through it and you have those conversations with your parents and grandparents and everyone that you'd be really embarrassed about it with, I think you get to a point where you're like, 'Okay, we're dealing with this legally, and it's time to move on.'"
"Everyone deals with things differently, and I seem to deal with things—whether the sex tape, the robbery, even the death of my dad, who was the most important person in my life—I push to just overcome it," she continued. "I just don't have a victim mentality. That's never been my personality. I've always been like, the victor—'I can get past this, and this will not define me.'"
Courtesy of Richardson
Kim also talked about how motherhood has changed her relationship to sex and if a woman can be a "sex goddess" and the mother of children.
"I absolutely think you can," Kim shared. "I was somebody who gained sixty or seventy pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy. Literally, at the end, when you can't even have sex, I thought, 'I'm never going to have sex again in my life!' I just felt so bad about myself in my soul. The internet was making fun of me, comparing me to whales! Shamu and I were in a 'Who wore it better?'-side by side."
Courtesy of Richardson
"I didn't lose weight that quickly," Kim continued. "But I'd say eight months later I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, 'I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!' I just put my body through that, and so it was empowering when I did a nude shoot."
But Kim explained that she's actual more conservative in real life compared to her public persona.
"It's actually funny, at home I'm much more conservative than my public persona is. My public persona is wild, sexual. But I'm actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I'm more conservative when it comes to that," she shared with Ellis. "But I'm vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of fifty people doing a shoot, but if I'm one on one, intimate in bed, I'm like shy and insecure. I definitely have two different personalities like that. But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy."
To read more from her interview and see even more of Kim's barely-there photos, head on over to Richardson.
Watch Kim Kardashian count down her favorite episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in honor of her birthday this Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.!
