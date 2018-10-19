Kim Kardashian Poses Topless as She Opens Up About Her Sex Life

"I didn't lose weight that quickly," Kim continued. "But I'd say eight months later I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, 'I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!' I just put my body through that, and so it was empowering when I did a nude shoot."

But Kim explained that she's actual more conservative in real life compared to her public persona.

"It's actually funny, at home I'm much more conservative than my public persona is. My public persona is wild, sexual. But I'm actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I'm more conservative when it comes to that," she shared with Ellis. "But I'm vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of fifty people doing a shoot, but if I'm one on one, intimate in bed, I'm like shy and insecure. I definitely have two different personalities like that. But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy."

