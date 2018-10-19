Why Katy Perry Thinks Taylor Swift Is Setting a Good Example

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com
No more bad blood here.
Katy Perry is showing her support for Taylor Swift following the "End Game" singer's recent political statement. Earlier this month, Swift took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the current political climate ahead of the midterm elections, encouraging her followers to register to vote. "I'm writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I'll be voting in the state of Tennessee," Swift began her social media message. "In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."
"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," she continued. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent."
"I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love," Swift went on to tell her followers. "Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values."
"I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives," she declared. "Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway."
Swift concluded her post by writing, "So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!"
In the 24 hours following Swift's post, there were 65,000 registrations, according to Vote.org's director of communications, Kamari Guthrie.
After seeing T.Swift's message, Perry—who ended her feud with the singer back in May by extending an olive branch—was one of the many celebs who showed support by liking the Instagram post. On Thursday, Perry was honored at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, where she was asked about giving Swift's post a "like" on social media.
"Of course," she told reporters at the event (via Us Weekly). "Because she's setting such a great example."
Other guests in attendance at Thursday's amfAR Gala included Perry's beau Orlando Bloom, Robert Pattinson, Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, Darren Criss, Andy Garcia, Heidi Klum, Victoria Justice, Rumer Willis, Kat Graham and designer Jeremy Scott.
Perry and Bloom were spotted showing some PDA throughout the evening while talking with fellow attendees.
And, to honor Perry, Darren Criss performed a medley of the singer's hits from over the years. After Criss performed and congratulated Perry, she was spotted standing up and clapping.
