Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Made Her More "Private"

Kim Kardashian is revealing how her relationship with Kanye West changed her outlook on life.

Before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star started dating the "Stronger" rapper in 2012, Kim lived every part of her life in and for the public. But when their romance began, she decided to make a change.

"I used to...we'd get our hair and makeup done filming...and when we'd be done I was like, 'What is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who's there? What are they doing? Oh my God! Is my car washed?" Kim tells Alec Baldwin in a clip from this Sunday's episode of The Alec Baldwin Show.

"To feed the machine?" Alec asks.