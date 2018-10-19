Why Taylor Swift Most Likely Skipped Karlie Kloss' Surprise Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 8:16 AM

Karlie Kloss married Joshua Kushner in upstate New York on Thursday, but did longtime bestie and squad member Taylor Swift attend their wedding?

Most likely no. The 28-year-old singer began the Australian leg of her Reputation tour on Friday, with a concert in Perth—where the time is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Time. And flying from the East Coast to Perth would take more than a day.

Indeed, about an hour after Kloss surprised fans by posting a wedding photo that noted the date—10.18.2018—in the caption, Swift posted on her Instagram Stories a selfie, writing, "Oh Hiii Perth… just flew 131,313 hours...It is eleventy o clock in my brain…WHAT IS TIME…I am 80% taylor & 20% jet lag…STILL READY 4 IT."

Taylor Swift, Perth, Instagram

Instagram

Swift did, however, show Kloss some love by liking her wedding pic. And the singer could still attend be there on the model's second big day; the two are planning a larger celebration of their marriage in the spring, People reported.

Swift and Kloss, 26, have been friends for more than six years. See cute photos of the two together over the years.

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift, Reunion, Concert

Instagram

Reunited!

The two reunited backstage at the singer's concert in Nashville in August 2018.

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift

Raymond Hall/GC Images

NYC Night Out

The two depart the Bowery Ballroom in Soho in 2017.

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift

Instagram

Smile for the Selfie

Swift posted this throwback selfie on Kloss' 24th birthday in 2016.

Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss, MET Gala 2016, Inside Party Pics, Exclusive

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

2016 Met Gala

The two party inside the elite star-studded event.

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift

Poersch / SPOT / AKM-GSI

In Style

The two are spotted at the Four Seasons Hotel in 2016.

Joe Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Instagram

Instagram

Squad Boat Ride

The two join Swift's then-boyfriend Calvin Harris and pals Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid on a boat ride to The Killers concert in London in 2015.

Lily Donaldson, Ellie Goulding, Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Naked Heart Foundation

Squad

The two pose with Lily Donaldson, Ellie Goulding and Cara Delevingne at the World's First Fabulous Fund Fair 2015, which Kloss co-hosted in support of The Naked Heart Foundation at The Roundhouse in London.

Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne

Brian Rasic/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Onstage Squad

Swift brings Kloss, Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne onstage during a 1989 world tour concert in London in 2015.

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift, Vogue

VOGUE/Mikael Jansson

Strike a Pose

The two grace the cover of Vogue's March 2015 issue.

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift

James Devaney/GC Images

Bottoms Up

The two drink beer at a Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in 2014.

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Too Sexy

Swift joins her pal and other Victoria's Secret models onstage at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss

JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com

Hugs

The two embrace at Harry Josh's annual HairBall Party in 2014.

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift

AKM-GSI

Lunch Date

The two leave a NYC restaurant in 2014.

Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss

Wagner AZ/AKM-GSI

Another Lunch Date

The two leave ABC Kitchen in NYC in 2014.

Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss

AKM-GSI

NYC Stroll

The two head to the Tracy Anderson studio in New York in 2014.

Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss

JDH Imagez / Splash News

Dinner Date

The besties head to dinner in NYC.

Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss

North Woods / Splash News

Get Fit

The two hit the gym together in New York City in 2014.

Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss, Instagram

Instagram

Beach Buddies

The two take a walk on a beach in 2014.

Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift, American Music Awards 2014

Kevin Mazur/AMA2014/WireImage

2014 AMAs

The two appear together at the 2014 American Music Awards.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift, Instagram

Instagram

Angels

The two appear on the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

In 2017, there were rumors Swift and Kloss had had a falling out. In March, Kloss responded to the reports, telling the New York Times, "Don't believe everything you read." The newspaper said she and Swift were good friends and talk frequently. 

In August, Kloss attended Swift's concert in Nashville and the two also reunited backstage for their first public photo in almost two years.

"No one puts on a show like @taylorswift..." Kloss wrote alongside a selfie. "#ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you."

In an interview for Vogue's 73 Questions series that was posted last week, Kloss debunked the feud rumors again.

"Taylor and I are still really good friends," she said.

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Karlie Kloss , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
