EXCLUSIVE!

Meet The Masked Singer's Celebrity Competitors in All Their Creepy Costumed Glory

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Masked Singer

FOX

The Masked Singer isn't your typical singing competition. How do we know, considering we haven't seen a single episode of the new Fox series? Just look at the photos below of the disguised contestants.

In the celebrity competition series hosted by co-executive producer Nick Cannon, a star-studded panel featuring Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke attempt to discover the true identity of the masked singer. E! News has the exclusive first look at the 12 celebrity competitors clad in head-to-toe extravagant costumes. Combined, the masked celebs have 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles. Oh yeah, not every competitor is known for their singing voice.

One singer is eliminated each week, revealing his or her true identity.

Photos

American Idol: Where Are They Now?

"This is truly one of the most unique, genre-defining formats I've ever seen," Rob Wade, president, of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement when the show was announced. "It's a massive international hit, and its boldness and originality make it the perfect fit for Fox."

See the competitors below.

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Peacock

This Peacock doesn't look too friendly.

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Monster

How hot is the celebrity in this costume?!

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Pineapple

Is this The Situation from Jersey Shore?

Article continues below

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Deer

Is this the thing from Riverdale? Whatever, it's creepy.

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Lion

That's a big mane on this lion.

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Alien

We bet this Invade Zim-eseque alien is a woman just based on the positioning and stance of the legs.

Article continues below

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Rabbit

Please don't murder us.

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Hippo

A hip-hop Hippo?

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Poodle

Not a fan of this robot dog's look.

Article continues below

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Bee

Imagine encountering this Bee on a street when you had a buzz?

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Unicorn

Are Unicorns supposed to make us nervous?

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Raven

That's so a creepy Raven.

Article continues below

The Masked Singer is based on the international hit that has produced viral moments and half a billion fans from around the world.

"There are very few hit formats left in the world, and when I saw The Masked Singer, which is a true global and viral phenomenon that has captured the world's attention, I knew it had to be brought to life in America," executive producer Craig Plestis said in a statement when the show was announced.

The Masked Singer debuts January 2019 on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fox , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG , Robin Thicke , Nicole Scherzinger , Jenny McCarthy , Ken Jeong , Nick Cannon
Latest News
Miley Cyrus

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Tim Allen & Nancy Travis Reveal Why They Won't Mention Trump

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mandy Moore's Best Roles

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Public Life Early in Career

Ending TV Shows, Jane the Virgin, Big Bang Theory, Orange, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

From Orange Is the New Black to Game of Thrones, This Is Why So Many of Your Favorite Shows Are Ending

"Charmed" Reboot Cast Picks Favorite Witches

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.